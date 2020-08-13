One hospitalized after car crashes into home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is hospitalized after a car ran into a house.

It happened on the 6000 block of Woodward.

According to the Amarillo Fire Department, one person was extracted from the vehicle. Crews on scene said they were taken to the hospital.

AFD said rescue teams worked to stabilize the structure of the home.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

