One employee tests positive for COVID-19, Pantex says

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Consolidated Nuclear Security (CNS) has confirmed a Pantex employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
CNS said it notified employees on April 4.
Officials told us the employee is in isolation at home and that additional employees in contact with the employee have been in self-quarantine since March 31 for a total of 14 days, per the CDC’s guidelines.
“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and follow guidance from CDC and provide updates. As a precaution, all CNS employees have been strongly encouraged to practice social distancing when possible and follow preventive measures.”
