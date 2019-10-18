One drink a day is worse than binge drinking

New research reveals consuming one drink a day may pose a bigger health risk than binge drinking when it comes to heart health

(FOX NEWS) — Drinking alcohol every day may be worse than binge-drinking

That’s according to a new report published in the Journal of the European Society of Cardiology.

The study finds drinking moderately frequently is more harmful to your health than drinking heavily on occasion.

Researchers from Korea looked at the drinking habits of nearly 9.8 million people.

They found those who drank every day were up to 40 percent more likely to develop atrial fibrillation.

The study’s authors say drinking less may be the most important step in protecting against an irregular heart rate.