One dead following wreck south of Stratford

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - A 19-year-old from Stratford is dead after a crash in Sherman County.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, about 26 miles east of Stratford on SH 15.

According to DPS, Juan Gonzales was driving east on SH 15 and was unable to negotiate a curve in the roadway. Troopers said the vehicle rolled and Gonzales was ejected.

Gonzales was airlifted to the hospital where he later died.

Troopers told us Gonzales was not wearing his seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.