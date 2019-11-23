One dead, another injured in Deaf Smith County wreck

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead and another has serious injuries after a wreck in Deaf Smith County.

It happened Friday, November 22, around 10:30 a.m., about four miles east of Hereford on US-60.

According to DPS Troopers, a semi-truck driving west was slowing down to make a right turn, when a pickup driving behind the semi failed to control its speed and hit the semi’s trailer.

Troopers said the passenger in the pickup, Johnny McDonald, 39, of Amarillo, died on the scene.

The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.