One dead, another injured after wreck on RM 1061

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead and another injured after a wreck in Potter County.
It happened around 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of RM 1061 and FM 2381.
According to DPS Troopers, a pickup driving on FM 2381 disregarded a stop sign while turning onto RM 1061, and was hit by another pickup.
One person died at the scene and another was airlifted to Amarillo.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Doctors offer firework safety tips ahead of Fourth of July
- Tijuana bars ordered closed over 4th of July weekend
- UPDATE: Killeen woman faces federal charge in connection with disappearance of PFC. Vanessa Guillen
- Destination Texas: Rocketbuster Boot Company walks on the wild side in style
- Destination Texas: Lajitas Golf Resort