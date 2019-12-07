One dead, another injured after store employee shoots robbery suspects, police say

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead and another is injured after a store employee shoots two robbery suspects.

According to Amarillo Police, they were called out for an aggravated robbery on the 1700 block of NE 24th.

Police told our crew at the scene the suspects were believed to be a juvenile male and an adult male.

APD said both suspects were shot several times and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the adult male, who has not been identified, has been pronounced dead.

APD’s Crime Scene Unit is on scene investigating.

The store employee was uninjured.

