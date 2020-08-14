One dead after wreck north of Groom

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead after a wreck in Carson County.

It happened just after 12 p.m. on Friday, about two miles north of Groom on FM 295.

According to DPS, Jason Poisel, 38, of Groom, was approaching a curve at an unsafe speed and was unable to negotiate the curve.

DPS said Poisel’s vehicle ran off the road, rolling multiple times and ended up in a field.

Poisel was pronounced dead on the scene.

The wreck is still under investigation.

