One dead after Wednesday wreck in Dallam County

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead and four others injured after a wreck in Dallam County.

It happened around 11:38 a.m. Wednesday about six miles south of Texline on US-87.

According to DPS Troopers, a vehicle was driving north on US-87, approaching two stopped vehicles in a construction zone. Troopers said the driver was unable to control their speed and ran into one of the stopped vehicles, causing it to run into a second stopped vehicle.

The driver of the first vehicle hit, Robert Crout, 69, of Mustang, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in Crout’s vehicle was transported to the hospital in Dalhart with serious injuries and is in stable condition.

The driver of the third vehicle was airlifted to the hospital in Amarillo where she was treated and released.

The driver and passenger of the first vehicle were treated on scene and released.

The crash is still under investigation.