One dead after morning crash in Carson County

PANHANDLE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead after a crash in Carson County this morning.

It happened just before 7:30 a.m. about three miles north of Panhandle on SH-207

According to DPS Troopers, a vehicle driving south was traveling at an unsafe speed for rainy conditions. Officials said the vehicle hit a pool of water on the highway, causing the driver to lose control and hydroplane.

Troopers said the vehicle rolled onto the driver’s side and into a drainage ditch, which had about three feet of water.

DPS officials said multiple good samaritans stopped and help move the vehicle upright.

The passenger, Pamela Peterson, 54, of Borger, died on scene from injuries she received in the crash.

The driver, a 55-year-old from Stinnett, was taken to the hospital in Amarillo with non-life-threatening injuries, where she was treated and later released.

The crash remains under investigation.