PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead after a fire in Pampa.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on the 300 block of North Warren.

According to the City of Pampa, the person died as a result of the fire.

The fire has been put out but crews are still on scene.

Officials told MyHighPlains.com more information would be released when it is available.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

