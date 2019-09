AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead after being hit by a semi-truck on I-40.

It happened this morning around 9:20 a.m. on the 8000 block of West I-40.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, Courtney Jese Pompey, 28, of Florida, was crossing north on I-40 when he walked out in front of a semi-truck driving west.

Pompey was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

The driver of the semi was uninjured.

The incident is still under investigation by APD.