One dead, 4 injured in Tuesday morning wreck

One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Washita County, Oklahoma.

It happened just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday approximately one-tenth of a mile west of County Road 2410.

Officials said one vehicle was headed westbound on State Highway 152 and the second vehicle was eastbound. That is when the first vehicle left the roadway, then over-corrected, entering the eastbound lane of traffic. The first vehicle was then hit by the second vehicle.

According to DPS officials, 52-year-old Jaime Eleazar Borunda, Sr. of Sunray was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the collision.

DPS said everyone involved was wearing seatbelts. According to officials, the driver was airlifted to the hospital and is in stable condition. One passenger in the other vehicle is in serious condition. The driver and other passenger were treated and released.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.