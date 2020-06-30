One day until baseball returns to HODGETOWN

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Sod Squad will open the 2020 Texas Collegiate Baseball League season with a three-game series at HODGETOWN against the San Antonio Flying Chanclas on Tuesday.

The Sod Dogs, Amarillo’s second team, make their home debut on Friday, July 3 when they take on the Round Rock Hairy Men for three games.

We were able to catch up with both teams’ managers this past Friday about getting this season underway. Watch the video above to see part of our conversation with both managers.