One arrested for racing warrant related to fatal accident last week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person has been arrested after a fatal accident last week in northeast Amarillo.

According to Amarillo Police, Angelo Manuel Rocha, 18, was arrested and booked on a warrant for Racing on Highway Causing Serious Bodily Injury / Death.

Adrian Ruiz, 19, died Tuesday night after a wreck on the 400 block of South Grand.

Officials said Ruiz lost control of his vehicle, crossed both southbound lanes, hit a curb, drove through a fence and then struck a livestock barn at the Tri-State Fairgrounds.

Ruiz was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.
Amarillo Police say speed and no seat belt are factors in this crash.

