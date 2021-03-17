One arrested after late-night homicide in south Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department reported that one man has been arrested for a late night murder on Tuesday.

Said the APD, at around 10:10 p.m. last night, responded to the Country Club Villa apartments at 4401 south Coulter Street where shots had been reported fired. Officers found 21-year-old Russell Jones on the ground with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene and the APD Homicide Unit was notified.

APD reported that witnesses at the scene told officers that two vehicles left right after the shooting happened. Another witness contacted police with information about the shooting.

The suspect also called 911 and reported that he had been shot, said APD. Officers found him at an apartment in the 1600 block of Kentucky Street. He was taken to an area hospital and treated for his injury and later transported to the Amarillo Police Department to speak with Homicide detectives. 31-year-old Joshua Nelson was arrested and booked into the Randall County jail on a charge of Murder.