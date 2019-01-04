News

One Arrested After Chase in Amarillo

By:

Posted: Jan 03, 2019 04:51 PM CST

Updated: Jan 03, 2019 07:13 PM CST

One Arrested After Chase in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - One person is arrested following a chase in Amarillo.

According to DPS Sgt. Cindy Barkley, the chase started near Rockwell around 1:45 p.m.

Troopers told us they were able to deploy spikes successfully and stop the vehicle near 13th and Western.

Dustin Pennington, 41, of Amarillo was arrested without incident. 

Sgt. Barkley told us Pennington did hit another vehicle during the chase and there were no reports of any injuries. 

Officials said he had two felony warrants for parole violation, one in Potter County and one Randall County.

Pennington was taken to the Potter County Jail.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News