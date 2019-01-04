One Arrested After Chase in Amarillo Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - One person is arrested following a chase in Amarillo.

According to DPS Sgt. Cindy Barkley, the chase started near Rockwell around 1:45 p.m.

Troopers told us they were able to deploy spikes successfully and stop the vehicle near 13th and Western.

Dustin Pennington, 41, of Amarillo was arrested without incident.

Sgt. Barkley told us Pennington did hit another vehicle during the chase and there were no reports of any injuries.

Officials said he had two felony warrants for parole violation, one in Potter County and one Randall County.

Pennington was taken to the Potter County Jail.