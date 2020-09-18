On ‘Dateline’: Fire sets off Ohio murder investigation decades after the crime

(NBC News) — Tonight on “Dateline,” in 1985, Scott Purk called 911 to report that his pregnant wife, Meg Purk, died by suicide.

The case was closed — until a suspicious house fire 24 years later led police to question what really happened that day. With no eyewitnesses or physical evidence, the detectives begin the search for answers.

Here’s a preview of Josh Mankiewicz’s report:

Wander through any graveyard and you’ll find them — mysteries etched in stone. Lives cut tragically short — by war, disease, misfortune and sometimes murder.

Many who rest in these peaceful places took secrets to their graves. But some here are merely waiting. Waiting for someone to take interest and ask questions.

And as you are about to see — the dead can be exceedingly patient.

Our story begins on a frigid March night in 2009, with a house fire in Stow, Ohio. That fire was important, not for what it destroyed, but for what it illuminated.

911 OPERATOR: 911 where is your emergency

GIRL: Uniondale drive. There’s a fire.

OPERATOR: The house or what?

GIRL: The house.

