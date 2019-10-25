Olive Garden: At home pasta bar
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — You can enjoy Olive Garden’s Create Your Own Pasta Station option when you order from their Delivery/ToGo menu.
Create Your Own Pasta Station includes the following:
- 2 pastas: Spaghetti and Fettuccine
- 3 sauces: Alfredo, Meat Sauce and Marinara
- 3 toppings: Grilled Chicken, Meatballs and Italian Sausage
For more information on our Catering/ToGo menu, visit olivegarden.com/catering.
OLIVE GARDEN
4121 I-40 WEST
(806) 355-9973
WWW.OLIVEGARDEN.COM