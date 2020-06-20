OldMuddyFire in Potter County est. 200 acres; 0% contained

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas A&M Forest Service (TFS) is responding a request for assistance on a fire in Potter County.

According to the Potter County Fire-Rescue, the #OldMuddyFire is near FM 1061 and Old Muddy Road.

TFS said the fire is currently estimated at 200 acres and 0% contained.

Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance in Potter County on the #OldMuddyFire. The fires is estimated at 200 acres and 0% contained. pic.twitter.com/EeBt9UikjK — Incident Information – Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) June 20, 2020

