OldMuddyFire in Potter County est. 200 acres; 0% contained

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas A&M Forest Service (TFS) is responding a request for assistance on a fire in Potter County.
According to the Potter County Fire-Rescue, the #OldMuddyFire is near FM 1061 and Old Muddy Road.
TFS said the fire is currently estimated at 200 acres and 0% contained.
