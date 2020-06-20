#OldMuddyFire in Potter County est. 200 acres; 0% contained

Courtesy: Texas A&M Forest Service

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas A&M Forest Service (TFS) is responding a request for assistance on a fire in Potter County.

According to the Potter County Fire-Rescue, the #OldMuddyFire is near FM 1061 and Old Muddy Road. 

TFS said the fire is currently estimated at 200 acres and 0% contained.

