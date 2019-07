OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oldham County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning to the community after a fox attacked a dog on a leash on Saturday, July 13.

The attack was in broad daylight, which the OCSO says is very unusual. The fox was put down and will be tested for rabies.

The sheriff’s office is urging the community to be aware of this and careful of your surroundings.