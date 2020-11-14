Old School Auto Club of Amarillo holds car show benefiting local business

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Old School Auto Club of Amarillo held a car show in southwest Amarillo on Saturday.
The auto club was at Real Deals (3501 SW 45th Ave, Ste A) in Amarillo on Saturday, Nov. 14 from noon to 2 p.m. to drive business and show off their antique cars at the same time.
There was antique cars as well as deals in home decor and women’s clothing.
