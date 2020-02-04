1  of  2
Woman pleads not guilty in deaths of her 3 kids in Arizona

by: Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — A woman has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the suffocation deaths of her three young children in Phoenix.

Rachel Henry entered the plea on Tuesday on the charges stemming from the Jan. 21 deaths of 3-year-old Zane Henry, 23-month-old Miraya Henry and 7-month-old Catalaya Rios.

Prosecutors have said that Henry has acknowledged having a history of methamphetamine addiction and that her children had previously been removed from their home by child-welfare authorities in Oklahoma because of issues related to her drug problem.  

Henry’s family moved from Oklahoma to Phoenix in June. No motive for the killings has emerged.

