Woman is second confirmed coronavirus case in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma health officials say a Tulsa County woman is the second person in the state to test positive for the coronavirus.

Tulsa Health Department spokeswoman Leann Stephens said Tuesday that a woman in her 20s who recently traveled to Italy has presumptively tested positive for the disease, pending confirmation by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Stephens says the case is not connected to a Tulsa County man in his 50s who tested positive for the virus.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the virus.