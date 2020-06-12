Woman gets 17 years for 5-year-old grandson’s hot-car death

Oklahoma

by: Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma woman has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to a murder charge for leaving her 5-year-old grandson to die inside a hot car while she gambled at a casino.

Fifty-year-old Alanna Jean Orr was sentenced Thursday.

According to court records, Orr was caring for her grandson on June 21, 2018, when she went to a casino in Harrah.

Authorities say the boy died when he was left inside a  car for six hours as temperatures approached 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

Orr pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder by child neglect in Indian Country.

