Woman charged as accessory in 2001 killing near Missouri bar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 53-year-old woman has told investigators she was a willing participant in the fatal shooting of a man outside a Missouri bar 18 years ago.

The Miller County sheriff’s office says Tabatha Carter is jailed without bond in the July 2001 killing of Jerry Jeffries.

Carter is charged with being an accessory to first-degree murder and an accessory to armed criminal action.

The sheriff’s office says she was arrested without incident Monday in Sallisaw, Oklahoma.

According to a probable cause statement, Carter says she witnessed another man shoot Jeffries in the head as he begged for his life.