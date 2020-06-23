White parents of Black children navigate a changing nation

The Dunn family is pictured in their home Friday, June 12, 2020, in Oklahoma City. From left are Izzy Simons, Cooper Dunn, Josh Dunn and Sarah Dunn. Sarah Dunn, who grew up in rural Kansas, has learned much about race since she and her husband, Josh, took custody of Izzy six years ago. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Associated Press discussed race with six white couples who have adopted or have custody of Black children.

The topic has more layers since George Floyd’s death has inspired protests and led to changes in police procedures.

These parents are trying to help their children understand race in America while getting an accelerated course themselves.

As they struggle, they know that helping their children has prepared them to help the white people around them better understand Black people and their challenges.

They say white people are finally starting to listen, but agree that words won’t be enough.