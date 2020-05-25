Where seniors would have walked to graduate, names in chalk

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — As the pandemic upended commencement rituals across campuses, Kim Gaddie wanted to give the University of Oklahoma’s class of 2020 a taste of tradition — in a way.

Armed with boxes of chalk, Gaddie, her husband and a few colleagues spent hours writing the names of graduating seniors on the concrete sidewalk where class members would have lined up to march into the ceremony.

By the time they were done, the pathway was festooned with more than 4,000 colorful names.

Said one graduate: “I got to go over and see my name and, you know, stand there … It really meant a lot.”