Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Video Forecast

Live Weather Cameras

Download Weather App

WATCH: View of possible tornado in Oklahoma

Oklahoma

by: , KFOR

Posted: / Updated:

MARSHALL, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – Live helicopter footage has been made available from KFOR, where a severe thunderstorm west of Stillwater, Oklahoma, may soon become tornadic.

At around 1:40 p.m. CST, KFOR reported that the storm was moving east from Dover, Oklahoma.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss