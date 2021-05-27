WATCH: View of possible tornado in Oklahoma

MARSHALL, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – Live helicopter footage has been made available from KFOR, where a severe thunderstorm west of Stillwater, Oklahoma, may soon become tornadic.
At around 1:40 p.m. CST, KFOR reported that the storm was moving east from Dover, Oklahoma.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.
