OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla (KAMR/KCIT) — Our sister station in Oklahoma City (KFOR) reports that the National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for parts of Oklahoma.

At around 3:47 p.m. the Watong area was told to take tornado precautions and at 3:29 p.m. Fairview was under a Tornado Warning this Warning includes Alfalfa and Major counties until 4:15 p.m. The tornado watch will be in effect until 10:00 p.m.