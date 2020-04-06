Virus now claims 46 Oklahoma lives, more than 1,200 cases

FILE – In this March 27, 2020, file photo, cashier Baby San wears a face shield and gloves as she scans items at grocery store Super Cao Nguyen, in Oklahoma City, due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus. Grocery workers across the globe are working the front lines during lockdowns meant to keep the coronavirus from spreading. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health says the number of coronavirus cases in the state has now surpassed 1,200 and reports four more deaths.

The department on Saturday said there are at least 1,252 cases and 46 COVID-19 deaths.

The department reports 35 of the 46 deaths are people aged 65 or over and the four latest deaths, three men and a woman, were each in that age group.

President Donald Trump declared a major disaster in the state, making federal money available for recovery efforts.

The vast majority of those who contract COVID-19 recover.