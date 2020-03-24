Virus cases keep climbing in Oklahoma; 3rd death reported

Stacey Mason wears a mask as she shops during senior shopping hours at Homeland in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Homeland stores are reserving the first hour of store operations to senior customers and those who have medical conditions that put them at risk from COVID-19.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A third death in Oklahoma is being attributed to the new coronavirus, and state health officials say the number of confirmed cases continues to rise.

The state Health Department reported Tuesday a Cleveland County woman in her 60s died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The department also reported the number of people who have tested positive for the virus has climbed to 106 in 19 counties.

But health officials say because of a shortage of testing kits available, the actual number is likely much higher.

The vast majority of people who contract the virus recover within weeks.