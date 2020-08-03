Virus cases grow by 377; Norman to start school year online

Board of Education President Steve Allen, second right, listens during a Broken Arrow School Board meeting Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Broken Arrow, Okla. Listening at right is Superintendent of Schools, Janet Vinson, and Jerry Denton. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Officials say Oklahoma’s reported coronavirus cases rose by 377 on Monday and the state added another death due to the illness caused by the virus.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health says Oklahoma has confirmed 38,602 cases of COVID-19 and 551 deaths since the pandemic began.

The death reported Monday was of a man in Pottawatomie County who was 65 years old or older.

On Sunday, Norman Public Schools announced it would delay the start of the school year by one week and begin with all classes online because of the pandemic.