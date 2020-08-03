Veterans Center Abuse Allegations Under Investigation

Families say loved ones at Oklahoma's Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center are being abused and neglected.

(KFDX) Families with loved ones at Oklahoma’s Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center are speaking out against the facility. They’re accusing faculty and staff at the center of abuse and neglect. This comes after family members noticed health problems via video chat and were not notified by Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center officials.

Family members said they’ve reached out to all government leadership with no response, and they said this is not the way those who fought for freedom should be treated.

“We need the state officials to get off their butts and get something done,” resident Brian Bohn said.

Bohn’s father lives at the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center, and he said he believes residents there are neglected and abused.

“Due to his fingernails being ungroomed, unkept, dirty, he scratched himself and he sustained a staff infection,” Bohn said.

Bohn isn’t alone.

Sue Forbis’ husband, Danny, stays at the VA center. She has a security camera in his room, and she said he’s sometimes left in the hallway.

“They’ve left him 35 hours, 36 hours, 18.5 hours, 24 hours, 20 hours,” Forbis said. “I’ve got it on my monitor he never saw his bed for that amount of time.”

