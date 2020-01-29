US Supreme Court upholds Oklahoma man’s death sentence

This Feb. 5, 2018 photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows James Pavatt. On Monday, Jan. 29, 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the death sentence of Pavatt, convicted in the fatal shooting of the estranged husband of his lover, Brenda Andrew. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of an Oklahoma man convicted in the fatal shooting of his lover’s estranged husband.

The court on Monday rejected without comment the appeal of 67-year-old James Pavatt.

Pavatt and Brenda Andrew were convicted separately and each sentenced to death for the fatal shooting in November 2001 of advertising executive Rob Andrew.

He was killed in the garage of the home he had previously shared with Brenda Andrew after he had gone to the home to pick up their two children for the Thanksgiving weekend.

Pavatt’s attorney declined comment Wednesday.