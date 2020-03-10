US Supreme Court rejects ex-cop’s appeal of rape convictions

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2016 file photo, former Oklahoma City police officer Daniel Holtzclaw, is seen at a sentencing hearing in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals says it will issue an opinion this week in an appeal filed by Holtzclaw, who is appealing his 18 convictions and 263-year prison sentence. Holtzclaw was accused of preying on black women he encountered while on duty. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, Pool, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal for a former Oklahoma City police officer convicted of raping and sexually assaulting black women he encountered while patrolling the city’s low-income neighborhoods.

It comes after Attorney James L. Hankins asked the highest court in December 2019 to review a ruling against 33-year-old Daniel Holtzclaw issued by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.

The Supreme Court rejecting the appeal means the lower court’s decision stands.

Prosecutors alleged Holtzclaw preyed on black women and girls while on duty in 2013 and 2014.

He was sentenced to 263 years in prison.