US Supreme Court denies appeal of Oklahoma death row inmate

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has denied the appeal of an Oklahoma death row inmate.

The Oklahoman first reported that the high court on Monday denied without comment the appeal of 64-year-old Carlos Cuesta-Rodriguez.

Cuesta-Rodriguez was convicted and sentenced to death for the fatal shooting in 2003 of his common-law wife, Olimpia Cardina Fisher.

The court’s rejection of the appeal makes Cuesta-Rodriguez eligible to be scheduled for execution, although Oklahoma has not put an inmate to death since executions were halted in 2015 following a series of bungled lethal injections.