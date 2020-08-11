US Senate candidate in Oklahoma hurt in hit-and-run crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Democratic nominee for a U.S. Senate seat in Oklahoma is recovering at home after being injured in a hit-and-run crash.

A spokeswoman for Democrat Abby Broyles says the candidate was “shaken up” after the crash late Sunday in north Oklahoma City, but she wasn’t seriously hurt.

Police say Broyles entered an intersection after the light turned green when another driver ran a red light and crashed into her car.

The second driver then fled the scene.

Broyles is an attorney and former television news reporter and will face longtime Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe in November.