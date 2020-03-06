US Sen. Jim Inhofe, 85, of Oklahoma to seek another term

FILE – This April 11, 2019 file photo shows Chairman Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Inhofe, a fixture in Oklahoma politics for more than 50 years, announced Thursday, March 5, 2020, that he intends to seek another six-year term in office. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe says he’ll run for another six-year term in office.

The 85-year-old, who has been a fixture in Oklahoma politics for more than 50 years, told The Associated Press this week that his close relationship with President Donald Trump and his seniority on two key Senate committees are the main reasons he’s running again.

Inhofe’s decision is not much of a surprise, since he’s raised more than $2 million in campaign funds.

Two Democrats and one Republican have filed paperwork indicating plans to run against Inhofe, including former television reporter Abby Broyles, a Democrat.

Formal candidate filing is next month.