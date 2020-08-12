US attorney experiencing ‘tidal wave’ of cases after ruling

Oklahoma

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this June 20, 2018, file photo, U.S. Attorney Trent Shores speaks at a news conference Tulsa, Okla. Federal prosecutors from as far away as New York and Florida are helping the U.S. attorney in Tulsa deal with what he describes as a “tidal wave” of new cases. U.S. Attorney Shores said Tuesday the increase in cases is a result of a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision. That decision determined that a large swath of eastern Oklahoma remains a Muscogee (Creek) Nation Indian reservation.(Matt Barnard/Tulsa World via AP File)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Federal prosecutors from as far away as New York and Florida are helping the U.S. attorney in Tulsa deal with what he describes as a “tidal wave” of new cases.

U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said Tuesday the increase in cases is a result of a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision.

That decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma determined that a large swath of eastern Oklahoma remains a Muscogee (Creek) Nation Indian reservation.

As a result, either the federal government or the tribal nation has jurisdiction over crimes committed by or against Native Americans, not the state.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss