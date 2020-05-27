University police chief tapped for missing persons post

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Cherokee Nation citizen who is a veteran law enforcement officer has been picked to serve as Oklahoma’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Coordinator.

Oklahoma’s three U.S. attorneys announced the hiring of Patti Buhl on Wednesday.

Buhl is a 25-year law enforcement veteran who most recently served as police chief of Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.

The U.S. Department of Justice launched a national strategy last year to address missing and murdered Native Americans.

The program includes $1.5 million to hire coordinators in 11 states, including Oklahoma.