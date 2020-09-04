University of Oklahoma students: Virus response inadequate

Kellie Dick, left, a University of Oklahoma senior from Shawnee, Okla., and Abhi Nath, a senior from Norman, voice their concerns about OU’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic during a student demonstration, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sean Murphy)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — More than a dozen University of Oklahoma students gathered outside the university’s administration building to protest what they say is an inadequate response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Senior Kellie Dick from Shawnee told The Associated Press Thursday that fellow students are violating the spirit of a mandate to wear masks at off-campus venues such as bars and at sorority and fraternity functions. University chief COVID officer Dr. Dale Bratzler said the university cannot mandate masks be worn off-campus.

The students presented a list of 12 demands that include online classes for most subjects and twice-weekly free coronavirus testing for students, faculty and staff.