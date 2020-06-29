Uber Driver Charged With Murder After Running Down Passenger

Oklahoma police say fatal hit-and-run followed argument between driver Omar Baabbad and his victim.

(KJRH/NBC News) An Oklahoma uber driver is facing murder charges after police say he ran over a passenger.

According to Tulsa police the passenger and driver Omar Baabbad got into an argument early Friday morning.

Investigators say the passenger got out of the vehicle and attempted to walk away when Baabbad hit him with his car.

Witnesses said the passenger told Baabbad he had a gun as he was walking away, but never showed any type of weapon, police said.

Police said they did not find a gun at the scene.

