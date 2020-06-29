Uber Driver Charged With Murder After Running Down Passenger

(KJRH/NBC News) An Oklahoma uber driver is facing murder charges after police say he ran over a passenger.
According to Tulsa police the passenger and driver Omar Baabbad got into an argument early Friday morning.
Investigators say the passenger got out of the vehicle and attempted to walk away when Baabbad hit him with his car.
Witnesses said the passenger told Baabbad he had a gun as he was walking away, but never showed any type of weapon, police said.
Police said they did not find a gun at the scene.
Read more: https://bit.ly/3dPIubS
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Hereford Regional Medical Center conducts free drive-thru COVID-19 testing
- Fire destroys Albuquerque apartments under construction
- 2 East Texas teens charged with stealing items from high school, spraying graffiti of graphic images
- New Mexico judge hears landmark education lawsuit
- Could Texas see increase in curbside voting as primary runoff voting period begins?