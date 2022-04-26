WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) — U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced that the U.S. Department of Commerce is investing in the City of Guymon’s infrastructure and business growth.

The Department’s Economic Development Administration is awarding $1 million to expand and improve the wastewater system at the city’s industrial park.

“President Biden is committed to supporting communities across the country as they work to Build a Better America,” said Raimondo. “This EDA investment in the city of Guymon will support new and existing business growth, creating a more diverse, robust regional economy.”

The department said the money will support the expansion of existing buildings and attract new ones. The EDA said the investment is expected to create 60 new jobs and generate $100 million in private investment.