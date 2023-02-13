TYRONE, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Tuesday serves as Election Day for Tyrone, Oklahoma, giving residents of Tyrone Public Schools the chance to vote on a $600,000 bond.

According to documents released by Tyrone Public Schools, officials stressed that the $600,000 bond that will be voted on during Tuesday’s election will result in no tax increase. Split up into two propositions, the bond, if passed, would include updates and changes throughout the district.

Proposition One: $250,000

Acquire and install security upgrades district-wide, including the installation of new doors;

Sand and refinish the flooring in both gyms;

Acquire and install technology upgrades district-wide, including updating servers and replacing student and staff equipment.

Proposition Two: $350,000

Purchase a new activity bus for pupil transportation.

Election Day voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. For more information, visit the Tyrone Public Schools website.