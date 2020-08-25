Two women locked in GOP runoff, seeking to face Kendra Horn

FILE – In this Sept. 12, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma state Sen. Stephanie Bice, R-Oklahoma City, speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City. Bice is one of two Oklahoma City women, each touting their conservative credentials and support for President Donald Trump, who will face off Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in a testy GOP primary runoff for the opportunity to unseat the lone Democrat in the state’s congressional delegation. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two Oklahoma City women are facing off in a testy GOP primary runoff for the opportunity to unseat the lone Democrat in the state’s congressional delegation.

Businesswoman Terry Neese and state Sen. Stephanie Bice are locked in a bitter contest for the nomination after neither secured more than 50% of the vote in a June primary.

Neese led the field with 36% of the vote to Bice’s 25%.

The two women are vying to replace first-term Rep. Kendra Horn , who pulled one of the biggest congressional upsets in the country in 2018 when she toppled a Republican incumbent.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.