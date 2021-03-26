Two OPSU rodeo teammates dead after crash in Kansas

OKLA. (KAMR/KCIT) — Oklahoma Panhandle State University Rodeo said on their Facebook page that two rodeo teammates, Hadly McCormick and Cinch Bullock died in a crash on Friday, March 26.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, McCormick and Cinch were involved in a fatal vehicle accident.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, McCormick and Cinch were eastbound on U56 when another vehicle went to pass them and made contact with the driver side front bumper. Officials said that is when their vehicle went into a ditch.

McCormick was 23 years old and Bullock was 19, according to highway patrol.