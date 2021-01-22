Two killed in head-on collision in Beaver County

BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a release from Troopers, two people were killed in Beaver County yesterday at around 5:40 p.m. after a head-on collision on US 270, around a half mile south of Beaver.

The report states that a 2011 Ford Pickup, driven by a 70 year old of Monument, Colorado, was northbound on US-270. The pickup crossed the center line, hitting a 2012 Ford Econoline driven by a 61 year old of Sacramento, Pennsylvania.

The report said that both drivers were transported to Beaver County Memorial Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The accident is noted as investigated by Trooper Cody Creswell #850 of the Harper County Detachment of Troop I. He was noted as assisted by Captain Jansen Idlett #I41 of Troop I, the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office, Beaver Fire Department, and Beaver EMS.

“This report is based upon the trooper’s investigation of the collision. It may contain the opinion of the trooper.”