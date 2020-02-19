Two found dead inside burned travel trailer in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Firefighters say two people were found dead inside a burned travel trailer in southwestern Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Fire Capt. David Macy says the bodies of a man and a woman were found early Wednesday inside the small trailer after the fire was extinguished.

Macy said the bodies were sent to the state medical examiner’s office for identification and to determine the cause of death.

Macy said the cause of the fire has not been determined and the police homicide detectives were notified of the deaths.