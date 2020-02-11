1  of  36
Two federal opioid lawsuits go back to Oklahoma, California

Oklahoma

by: KEN MILLER

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal judicial panel is sending two federal opioid lawsuits back to federal courts in Oklahoma and California in an effort to streamline the cases.

The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation accepted a recommendation from U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Ohio to return the lawsuits by the Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation and the City and County of San Francisco to the courts where they origninated.

Polster is overseeing nearly 2,700 lawsuits brought by local governments, Native American tribes, hospitals and unions against various manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies over the opioid crisis that is blamed for more than 400,000 deaths since 2000.

